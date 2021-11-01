Independent Research Firm Report Features GOARC Safety Management Platform
GOARC’s platform found to offer superior connected worker capabilities for firms seeking to protect people and assets in real-timeMOTZA ILIT, ISRAEL, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOARC’s Industry Safety 4.0 Platform is featured in the Verdantix Buyer’s Guide: Safety Management Software 2021. Verdantix, a leading independent research firm, recognized GOARC's digital safety platform, connected worker expertise and proactive approach to safety management to medium- to high-risk industries.
The Verdantix report, an up-to-date compilation of top-tier safety management offerings on the market today, found that GOARC’s solution supports the increasing demand for IoT enabled platforms, with enhanced predictive safety capabilities on multiple levels that focus on minimizing risk and preventing incidents before they occur.
“We are happy that the Verdantix buyer’s guide reinforces GOARC’s position as a market leader in safety management, offering a solution that provides companies with access to critical connected worker data and real-time information about worker safety and facility conditions,” stated Haim Srur, COO and Co-founder at GOARC.
The Verdantix buyer’s guide highlights key features of GOARC's digital safety platform, continuous development in predictive safety and risk management, and expansion of existing capabilities. The report also spotlights GOARC’s robust offering for emergency scenarios, providing an interconnected risk management solution with critical event management capabilities that tracks safety activities and corrective actions in a centralized command center, and applies AI to connected safety data to deliver personalized and automated safety actions.
The Verdantix report states that GOARC has considerably enhanced the capabilities of its safety management solution in the drive for continuous improvement, specifically noting the addition of a new process safety management module that integrates asset management data to support customers in managing operational processes and maintaining business continuity.
"The report found that GOARC continues to develop its offerings for process safety management and is strongly placed to meet the increasing demand for IoT enabled platforms. Verdantix showcases GOARC as a solid choice for companies seeking superior safety technology to protect people and assets, highlighting our top-rated connected worker capabilities," says Haim Srur, COO and Co-founder at GOARC.
About Verdantix & the Buyers Guide: Safety Management Software (2021)
Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings. The analysis leverages data collected from 15 vendors via questionnaires. In addition, Verdantix has developed a rounded picture of the overall safety management software market by utilizing publicly available data on acquisitions, partnerships and product releases. The report provides executives in EHS roles with an up-to-date analysis of 15 prominent safety management software platforms available on the market today.
About GOARC
GOARC is revolutionizing the practice of industrial safety for the era of Industry 4.0, enabling companies to improve risk management, EHS system performance and workforce engagement. Based on data, technology, and behavioral science, our SaaS-based Safety 4.0® platform offers predictive AI-powered digital safety solutions with company-wide, centralized data visualization providing a 360-degree view on the workforce and assets. Users can create dynamic safety routines that integrate real-time data collection from existing enterprise systems, third-party sources (IoT) and data provided by the connected workforce and employees across the company.
