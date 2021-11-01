US Biosimilars Market to Rise at a Staggering 46.2% CAGR till 2027 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2027

Key Players covered in the US Biosimilars Market Research Report are Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (Pennsylvania, U.S), CoherusBioSciences, Inc. (California, U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (Illinois, United States), Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel), Celltrion Inc. (Incheon, South Kore), Amgen Inc. (California, U.S), Other prominent players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Biosimilars Market size is projected to reach USD 22,966 million by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies that are engaged in the research and development of efficient biosimilars will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “US Biosimilars Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Filgrastim&Pegfilgrastim, Monoclonal Antibodies and Others), By Disease Indication (Caner, Auto Immune Diseases (Arthritis, Psoriasis, Neutropenia, and others), and Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy),” the market was worth USD 737.2 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 46.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





Industry Developments:

September 2019– Pfizer announced the launch of its Bevacizumab biosimilar in the U.S. after having agreed to the terms of settlement with Genentech.

A biosimilar is a biological product that is similar to the reference biologic or a particular set where there are no clinical differences. Contrary to generics, the costs associated with biosimilars are significantly lower; a primary reason why there several studies that are revolving around the product. The increasing R&D initiatives as well as investments to enable applications across diverse industry verticals will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

These products are a copy of biological drugs but do not possess a few properties that biologics are gifted with. Despite the variations in products, most of the biosimilars are made with the help of the same base product or amino acid. The reference drug for biosimilars is the previously approved as well as used drug that has been in the market for a considerable period of time.





Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 27.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 30.83 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2021 USD 5.78 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 91 Segments covered Drug Class, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, Geography Growth Drivers Accounting to the increasing R&D activities associated with biosimilars, there have been newer discoveries and branches for newer applications The increasing R&D initiatives as well as investments to enable applications across diverse industry verticals will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





Despite the Negativities Surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic, Companies in the US Biosimilars Market to Draw Positive Numbers

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. Owing to the increasing cases of coronavirus and the rapid spread of the disease, governments across the world have been compelled to impose strict lockdowns and advise social distancing practises. Despite the negativities surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, healthcare manufacturers are likely to witness new opportunities for growth. There are constant approvals for newer drugs and the increasing number of regulatory approvals even during the Covid-19 pandemic will bode well for the growth of the US biosimilar market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Product Launches will have a Massive Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches by major companies across the world has made the highest impact on market growth. Accounting to the increasing R&D activities associated with biosimilars, there have been newer discoveries and branches for newer applications. In July 2019, Allergan and Amgen Inc. announced the launch of a new product biosimilar for use and commercialization in the US market. The company introduced ‘Kanjinti,’ a biosimilar of trastuzumab for use in the United States. Increasing number of product launches by such major companies will bode well for the growth of the overall US biosimilars market in the foreseeable future.





Get Customized Research Report @

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





List of companies profiled in the report:

• Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

• Mylan N.V. (Pennsylvania, U.S)

• CoherusBioSciences, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• AbbVie Inc. (Illinois, United States)

• Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

• Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

• Celltrion Inc. (Incheon, South Kore)

• Amgen Inc. (California, U.S)

• Other prominent players





Check Discount @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245