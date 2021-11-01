Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market to Hit USD 92.3 Billion by 2028 | Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market are ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Altera, Valeo Inc., Delphi Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive electronic control unit market size is projected to reach USD 92.3 billion by 2028 and showcase a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Major car manufacturers emphasize performance enhancement, which can be achieved through an ECU.

They are remapping ECUs to improve vehicle performance, achieve more horsepower, and enhance fuel efficiency. This trend is anticipated to bolster the market growth significantly. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 52.8 billion in 2020.





Different ECUs satisfy different functional requirements in a vehicle. A vehicle can contain an excess of 125 automotive electronic control units, which can take a lot of space in vehicles. Hence, manufacturers are adopting integrated ECUs to improve vehicle performance. The rising adoption of integrated ECUs is likely to drive the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact-

The world has witnessed unprecedented chaos with the sudden emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. The temporary closure of manufacturing facilities due to the stringent lockdowns and curfews has hampered the market’s growth. The low production of vehicles and the low available workforce during the pandemic have affected the growth of the market. Additionally, the disruptions in the supply chain networks have aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, many nations have accelerated their vaccination processes, and the market is expected to witness swift growth post-pandemic.





Segmentation-

On the basis of vehicle type, the market segments into electric vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. On the basis of application, the market fragments into ADAS, body electronics, infotainment, braking systems, and powertrain. Geographically, the market is categorized into four major regions- Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-

The report analyzes the COVID-19 impact and suggests methods to evade the impact.

The report contains an analysis of the market drivers and opportunities for growth.

The report incorporates PESTLE Analysis and Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for accurate prediction.

The report comprehensively addresses the market estimates and forecasts.





Drivers & Restraints-

Remapping ECUs to Drive Market Growth Significantly

An automotive ECU significantly improves the vehicle’s performance. And, remapping of ECU can significantly improve the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicle. As a result, manufacturers are remapping ECUs to improve vehicle performance, achieve more horsepower, and enhance fuel efficiency. This trend is anticipated to amplify the global market growth significantly.





A vehicle can contain an excess of 125 automotive electronic control units, which can take a lot of space in vehicles. Different ECUs satisfy different functional requirements in a vehicle. Hence, manufacturers are adopting integrated ECUs to improve vehicle performance. The rising adoption of integrated ECUs is likely to drive the growth of the market.



However, the expensive repairs of ECUs may negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, ECU failures are expected to be a major restraint to the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Improving Living Standards & Disposable Income Levels to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain the largest portion of the global automotive electronic control unit market share. The improving living standards and personal disposable income levels are likely to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the surging production of vehicles due to the rising consumer demand is expected to boost the growth of the market.

North America is likely to witness substantial growth due to the growing safety system use across standard vehicles. The rising electronic system installation in SUVs, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles is projected to augment the market’s growth.

Europe is projected to witness remarkable growth due to the presence of numerous luxury vehicle manufacturers. They manufacture advanced sensors and electronic devices, which is likely to amplify the market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Advanced Solutions to Improve their Market Positions

The key players emphasize restructuring the operational and logistical networks affected during the pandemic. They focus on delivering integrated solutions and advanced technologies in the market. To improve their market positions, the key players adopt ingenious growth strategies such as technological developments, new product launches, patents, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and others. For instance, Z.F. Friedrichshafen AG partnered with Xilinx in January 2019 to develop A.I. automation and autonomous driving.





Industry Developments-

September 2020: Denso Corporation unveiled a new electric power steering motor control unit to improve safety and handling in vehicles.





List of Key Players in the Global Automotive ECU Market:

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Denso Corporation (Kariya, Aichi, Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (Seoul, Korea)

Autoliv (Stockholm, Sweden)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

Altera (Intel Corporation) (California, U.S.)

Valeo Inc. (Paris, France)

Delphi Technologies (London, U.K.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven, Netherlands)





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 92.3 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 55.9 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Application, Regional Growth Drivers Trend of Adopting Integrated ECUs to Drive Market Growth Protecting Vehicle Owner Data to Promote Market Growth





