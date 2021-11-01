Healthcare Logistics Market: Delivery Through Drones to Drive the Market Demand

Healthcare logistics market 2021–2030 analysis by Allied Market Research. The global market segmented by service, product and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare logistics includes the whole supply chain process involved from the beginning to the end. Raw materials are transported from their point of origin to a production facility and subsequently to a factory. The final items are then moved from the factory, to on-demand storage warehousing or distribution centers. Healthcare logistics refers to the supply chain from manufacturing facilities of medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare product companies to the doorstep of medical facilities and additional involved in the healthcare system. Healthcare transportation can be provided by any mode of transportation including trucks, trains, boats, airplanes, temperature-controlled trucks and cars. The constant rise in medical facilities and infrastructure across the globe drives the growth of the healthcare logistics market.

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14278

The key players analyzed in the report include Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG and United Parcel Service Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has had a beneficial influence on the global healthcare logistics market positively. The global healthcare industry witnessed a surge, although most of the industries suffered massive losses and fall in the pandemic period. Specifically, during the second wave there was rise in the healthcare logistics market due to a surge in demand for oxygen and other medical supplies. Furthermore, a rise in the market is anticipated soon as a result of global vaccination campaign.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14278

Top Impacting Factors

Constant rise in healthcare infrastructure across the globe drives the global healthcare logistics market.

Increase incomplexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain hinder the global healthcare logistics market.

The emergence of drones in the healthcare logistics market acts as an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Market Trends

Delivery Through Drones

Drones have the potential to be the ultimate solution to the problem, delivering just-in-time resupplies of critical medical items, regardless the location. Certain health systems are unable to maintain cold-chain products such as platelets or blood on-site, drones can ensure these supplies are deliverable whenever demanded. Drones for healthcare logistics have been witnessing several landmarks from the past few years. A University of Maryland drone delivered a kidney that was successfully transplanted into a patient suffering from a serious nephrological condition; this was the first -ever successful drone delivery of a human organ in April 2019. That delivery was completely successful and made it to the headlines. Drones are gaining popularity in the developing countries as well. India, a country with a massive population to serve with equally difficult geography and wide-ranging healthcare disparities, has also recognized and appreciated the need to incorporate drone delivery solutions in the healthcare system. Medicine from the Sky a World Economic Forum (WEF) projects initiative in partnership with the Government of Telangana and Apollo Hospitals in India has also stepped in to facilitate and scale drone-based medical deliveries in the region. The next phase of this initiative will transform trials and research turned into operational drones. The World Economic Forum co-organized a workshop with the Government of Telangana at Wings India 2020, a yearly event organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India and the Airports Authority of India, to bring together all essential stakeholders to design a new project demonstrating the potential and practicality for drone delivery of medical supplies in India. This community is presently investigating at ways drones can support response of India to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14278

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the healthcare logistics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of healthcare logistics market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the healthcare logistics market.

The report provides a detailed healthcare logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Healthcare Logistics Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the healthcare logistics market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the healthcare logistics market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.