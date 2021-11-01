Kefir Market is Generating Revenue of $2,475.4 Million by 2028 | By Product, Business & Application

Growth in interest of people towards probiotic drinks and healthy snacks is expected to boost growth of the kefir market. quote

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kefir Market by Nature, by Product Type, Application and Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global kefir market size was valued at $1,627.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,475.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The conventional segment was the highest contributor to the market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1009.2% during the forecast period. Also the Europe held a leading position in the global market in 2020.

The increase in demand for immunity boosting supplements and healthy lifestyle is influencing the customers towards consumption of kefir products. As the kefir products are rich source of probiotics and nutrients which promotes immunity and health of the consumer. Furthermore, the surge in the population of lactose intolerant customers leads to the further increase in consumption of kefir products. Owing to the fact that the kefir products can be consumed by lactose intolerant customers. As the kefir products are gluten free, contains active probiotic and is good for the digestion. Also the exchange of various food culture and cuisines across the globe is contributing to the increasing awareness of kefir products and its properties which boosts physical health.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed lockdown led to economical uncertainty and disruption in the supply chain. Moreover, shift in spending patterns of customers was observed during the pandemic.

• The demand for kefir was declined due to lockdown across various regions and ban on international trade. Customers preferred to purchase essential items, which hampered the demand for flavored kefir milk and kefir yogurt.

• However, the demand for kefir is expected to get back on track due to increase in awareness of health and wellness among people.

The global kefir market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, application, source, and region.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the organic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the product type, the flavored segment is the largest contributor to the market growth. It is estimated to reach $1,555.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2%. This growth attributes to the varieties of flavors in kefir products such as kefir milk, kefir smoothies and kefir probiotic drinks.

On the basis of the application, the foods & beverages segment is the largest contributor to the market growth. It is estimated to reach $1,717.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3%. As majority of the producers are engaged in the production of kefir products in foods and beverages section such as kefir yogurt, drink, probiotic drink, smoothies and kefir waters. Also, there is wide range of kefir products in foods & beverages segment which is gaining trend among the customers.

The global kefir market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The global kefir market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Danone, Biotiful Dairy Ltd, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fresh Made Dairy, Nestlé S.A., Maple Hill Creamery, LLC., Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Nourish Kefir, Yeo Valley, and Springfield Creamery, Inc.

