Mosquito Repellent Market is valued at USD 9624.2 Million with the CAGR Of 5.71% Over the Forecast Period by 2027

Brandessence Market Research

Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil, Other)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Mosquito Repellent Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Mosquito Repellent Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Mosquito Repellent Market is valued at USD 6524.6 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9624.2 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.71% over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/186

Scope of The Report:

Stuff designed to keep away mosquitoes for preventing them from biting humans and feeding on human blood is called as a mosquito repellent. It generally contains an active ingredient that keeps away mosquitoes and secondary ingredients that reduce the active ingredient to a desired concentration & help in releasing the active ingredient when needed. These repellents are available in various forms such as; creams, oils, lotions, and sticks which are applied directly on the skin & also as aerosol and pump-spray products, which are used on the skin and to treat clothing.

Mosquito repellents are different from insect repellent in that the latter are used to kill insects. To repel mosquitoes various substances such as smoke, mud, tar, and oils derived from plants are used. Its active ingredient is mainly responsible for the product's usefulness i.e. it effectively disappoints mosquito attacks on the treated human skin and/or clothing.

Thereby, the inert ingredients are not chemically active. They are added to the product for performing different functions such as fragrances that make the product cosmetically acceptable. DEET is the most widely used active ingredient in the mosquito repellents.

American soldiers situated in the Pacific have carried insecticides in aerosol cans to protect themselves against mosquitoes and other insects during World War II (1939–45). Then After the war, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Department of Agriculture jointly developed the repellent ingredient DEET (N, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide, formerly known as N, N-diethyl-3-m-toluamide) in 1946. This DEET became available to the public in 1957. Since then DEET remains the only active ingredient that provides the effectiveness need of a useful mosquito repellent.

The key players in the global Mosquito Repellent market are, SC Johnson, 3M, Spectrum Brands, Zhongshan LANJU, Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Household, Tender, Nice Co., Ltd, Coleman, Omega Pharma, Sawyer Products, Cheerwin, Avon, Dainihon Jochugiku, Manaksia, Konda, and others.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type-

• Coils

• Liquid Vaporizers

• Sprays/Aerosol

• Mats

• Cream & Oil

• Other

By Distribution Channel: -

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Large Retail Stores

• Small Retail Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retailing

• Other

The regions covered in this global Mosquito Repellent market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Mosquito Repellent is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Request for Methodology of this report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/186

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

Complete Access of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/global-mosquito-repellent-market-2018-2024

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2027

Chapter 2 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

2.8.2 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel

2.8.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market

3.1.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: By Product Type

4.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

4.2 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2027

4.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), P1, 2015-2027

4.4 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), P2, 2015-2027

4.5 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), P3, 2015-2027

4.6 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2027

4.7 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2027

Chapter 5 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: By Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Share (%), By Distribution Channel, 2018

5.2 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2027

5.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), D1, 2015-2027

5.4 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), D2, 2015-2027

5.5 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion), D3, 2015-2027

5.6 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue Share (%), By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2027

5.7 Global Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Distribution Channel, 2015-2027

Chapter 6 North America Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis

6.1 North America Market Snapshot

6.1.1 North America Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

6.1.2 North America Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

6.1.3 North America Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

6.1.4 North America Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2027

6.1.5 North America Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2027

Chapter 7 Europe Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.1.1 Europe Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

7.1.2 Europe Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

7.1.3 Europe Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

7.1.4 Europe Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2027

7.1.5 Europe Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2027

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

8.1.3 Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

8.1.4 Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2027

8.1.5 Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2027

Chapter 9 Latin America Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis

9.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Latin America Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

9.1.2 Latin America Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

9.1.3 Latin America Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

9.1.4 Latin America Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2027

9.1.5 Latin America Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2027

Chapter 10 Middle East & Africa Mosquito Repellent Market Analysis

10.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Middle East & Africa Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

10.1.2 Middle East & Africa Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

10.1.3 Middle East & Africa Mosquito Repellent Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

10.1.4 Middle East & Africa Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, Product Type, 2015-2027

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Mosquito Repellent Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2027

Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Company 1.

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

11.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

11.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

11.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

11.1.5 Company 1. Global Mosquito Repellent Product Category and Description

11.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

11.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

11.1.8 Business Strategy

11.1.9 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Company 2.

11.3 Company 3.

11.4 Company 4

11.5 Company 5

11.6 Company 6

11.7 Company 7

Chapter 12 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 13 Research Methodology

13.1 Research Process

13.2 Primary Research

13.3 Secondary Research

13.4 Market Size Estimates

13.5 Forecast Model

13.6 Who is This Report For?

13.7 USP’s of Report

Related Reports:

At 5.71% CAGR, Mosquito Repellant Market Size to hit USD 9624.2 Million in 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

At CAGR of 14.67%, Contact Center Software Market Size worth $38.83 Billion by 2025 says Brandessence Market Research