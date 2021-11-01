Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market Reach $52.93 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for consumer electronics, surge in degree of urbanization across the globe, and rise in adoption of smartphones drive the growth of the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market, owing to temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market generated $34.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $52.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for consumer electronics, surge in degree of urbanization across the globe, and rise in adoption of smartphones drive the growth of the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market. However, high cost associated with OSAT services restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, chip market and rise in transition toward OSAT in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market, owing to temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities.

The pandemic also caused disruptions in the supply chain, which led to difficulty in the supply of raw materials.

However, in 2021, the market is anticipated to observe robust recovery rate due to extensive demand for installation of IoT devices and other smart devices technologies across numerous industries.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market based on process, packaging type, application, and region.

Based on process, the testing segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the assembly segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the aerospace and defense segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding two-fifths of the global emulsified fuel market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market analyzed in the research include ASE Technology Holding, Co., LTD, Amkor Technology, Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., LTD, Powertech Technology Inc., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., LTD, TongFu Microelectronics Co., LTD, King Yuan Electronics Corp., Hana Micron Inc., ChipMOS Technology Inc., and Unisem Group.

