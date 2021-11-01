Automotive Transceivers Market Application-Safety, Body Control Module, Chassis, Powertrain, Steering wheel by 2025

According to the World health organization (WHO), 1.25 million people die due to road accidents and millions more are injured.

The global automotive transceivers market was valued at $4,429.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $7,187.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.The automotive industry have been evolved rapidly since last 30 years as traditional completely mechanical systems have been replaced with the combination of the electronic devices with mechanical systems. Transceivers are the network communication devices used to send and receive the digital signals between various electronic devices to communicate with the electronic control unit (ECU) of the car. By considering the evolution of the cars, more transceivers are being integrated into modern cars which increases the data exchange between ECU and various electronic devices.

The major companies profiled in the global automotive transceivers market share include Broadcom Corporation, Cypress Semiconductors, Infineon technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

The automotive transceivers industry is segmented based on protocol, application, vehicle type, and region. CAN, LIN, Flexray, and others (Ethernet, K-Line, MOST) are the protocols studied under the scope of the automotive transceivers market. Based on application, it is categorized into safety, body control module, chassis, powertrain, steering wheel, engine/climate, door/seat, wheel node, X-by-wire master, and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The significant impacting factors the growth of the automotive transceivers market size include increase in demand for economical and luxury vehicles owing to the rise in disposable income of the consumers, stringent government regulations toward automotive safety norms, increase in demand for advanced, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, and surge in electronic integration in automotive. In addition, the market size is influenced by increase in electronic system complexities, rise in popularity of autonomous vehicles, and trend of connected car devices. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the automotive transceivers market share during the forecast period.

In 2017, new passenger vehicle registrations increased in Europe, Russia, Japan, Brazil, India, and China, though witnessing a sharp decline in the U.S. In July 2017, the U.S. was the only major car market in the world with weaker growth for the light vehicle sales which was down by 7%. The Indian and Russian car markets expanded rapidly with double-digit growth, while the recovery in Brazil continued but at a more moderate pace which promises a positive picture for global automotive transceivers market. New passenger registrations in Japan increased for the ninth consecutive month. Moreover, in Europe and China, car sales was stronger but the UK recorded the fourth consecutive month of weaker car sales. Further, luxury vehicles are almost an obligatory status symbol for ultra-rich individuals, though luxury vehicles are more expensive than comparable vehicles. A record 28,500 of luxury vehicles were sold in 2016; a 15.9% increase than 2015, with major demand from China. Luxury vehicles are primarily equipped with advanced safety features which increase the demand for the automotive transceivers. This change is due to the rise in disposable income of the people. Disposable income is the income which is left after deduction of the taxes which also excludes, healthcare deductions, payroll taxes, social welfare charges, and any other deductions. It is also called as the disposable personal income (DPI). DPI can be saved or spend as per choice. For instance, according to office for national statistics (ONS), Europe witnessed a record in high household disposable income in 2016. In addition, China’s per capita disposable income observed 6.3% rise in year 2016. This in turn fuels the increased automotive sales which directly gets translated into rise in automotive sales and drives the growth of the automotive transceivers market.

