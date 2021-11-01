Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 2.3 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 6.7% | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and growing focus on early detection and treatment are expected to fuel market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and increasing awareness about the importance of early detection of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the seventh leading cause of death and morbidity in women worldwide. It is a complicated type of cancer that often affects women over the age of 65. Various studies have established the age group of 50–79 years as the average for diagnosis. Women have a one-in-75 risk of developing ovarian cancer and a one-in-one-hundred chance of dying from it. The prevalence of the disease varies by age and race, with the latter being more prevalent in less developed countries. Ovarian cancer incidence rates in Europe increased significantly from 1982 to 2008, increasing from 4.9 to 6.1 per 100,000 females. In the U.S., ovarian cancer accounted for 81.8 percent of all cancer cases in 2012.

To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4093

Ovarian cancer is most common in women between the ages of 50 and 79. It is becoming more prevalent as the world's geriatric population grows and there is a greater emphasis on early detection and treatment, which is expected to accelerate ovarian cancer diagnostic market development. Increasing government investment in raising awareness about early cancer detection as well as increasing health-care spending would also propel business growth.

Obesity appears to play a significant role in the development of ovarian cancer. Other lifestyle choices that can raise the risk include smoking, drinking, and not having children. Since ovarian cancer is not easily detectable, women who are at risk of developing the disease must undergo routine testing to identify the disease early, allowing the market to expand.

Lack of knowledge about the exact causative factors and a late diagnosis of the disease are two major factors limiting development. In order to identify key genes or biochemical pathways that could be targeted for diagnosis and treatment, a better understanding of the underlying molecular processes is critical.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; AstraZeneca plc; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Bio-Rad Technologies Inc.; and Abbott.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4093

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Epithelial tumours segment is expected to account for largest market share over the coming years.

• Imaging techniques segment is expected to register a robust CAGR among the diagnosis type segments during the forecast period.

• Hospital laboratories segment accounted for largest revenue share among end user segments in the global market in 2020.

• Ongoing research and development in the ovarian cancer diagnostics market in North America will contribute to the relatively higher market share held by the region.

• Due to factors, such as improved healthcare infrastructure, increased disposable income, and increased awareness, Asia Pacific ovarian cancer diagnostics market is expected to expand at fastest pace during the forecast period.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ovarian-cancer-diagnostics-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market on the basis of cancer type, diagnosis type, end user, and region:

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Epithelial Tumour

• Germ Cell Tumour

• Stromal Cell Tumour

• Others

Diagnosis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Imaging

o Ultrasound

o CT Scan

o MRI Scan

o PET Scan

o Others

• Blood Test

o CA125

o HER2

o BRCA

o CEA

o ER & PR

o KRAS Mutation

o Others

• Biopsy

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Hospital Laboratories

• Cancer Diagnostic Centers

• Research Institutes

• Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4093

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

Browse More Reports:

Digital Health Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/digital-health-market-expected-to-reach-usd-328-48-billion-in-2028-increasing-preference-for-personalized-medicines-adoption-of-mhealth-technology-rnd.html

Dietary Supplements Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/dietary-supplements-market-expected-to-reach-usd-239-46-billion-in-2028-major-prevalence-of-lifestyle-diseases-is-the-key-factor-driving-market-growth-rnd.html

Medical Adhesives Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/medical-adhesives-market-expected-to-reach-usd-14-78-billion-in-2028-increasing-utilization-of-medical-adhesives-for-internal-external-surgeries-advancements-in-medical-adhesives-rnd.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.