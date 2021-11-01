Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

A pedestrian protection system is used to protect the pedestrians in the event of a sudden collision so that it leads to less harm.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive pedestrian protection system market was valued at $5,133.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,183.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. The pop-up bonnet segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $ 5,084.5 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $ 10,040.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the global automotive pedestrian protection system market.

A pedestrian protection system is used to protect the pedestrians in the event of a sudden collision so that it leads to less harm. This system has sensors that are designed for detecting collisions with pedestrians and an airbag control unit that can trigger the actuators for lifting the engine hood. When the system is activated, the rear section of the bonnet gets raised and the driver receives an automatic alarm. Systems such as popup hood & speed airbags and flexible air tubes are used for pedestrian safety during the time of sudden accidents. The various systems majorly concentrate on protecting the pedestrians heads and limbs. Moreover, as per the core definition, the automotive pedestrian protection system industry is only depending on the sales and latest innovation is done in active hoods and external airbags to save the pedestrian from the collision.

Major Market Players:

• Audi AG

• Autoliv, Inc

• Continental AG

• DENSO Corporation

• Mobileye

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• VALEO

The automotive pedestrian protection system market is segmented on the basis of considering type, component type, distribution channel, and vehicle type. The latest automotive pedestrian protection system market trends boost the market growth. The pedestrian protection system trends is decided on the basis of the market forecast from 2018 to 2025. One of the major factors that driving the automotive pedestrian protection system market share is increase in number of accidents, and advanced collision avoidance based system with major advanced safety & security features.

The global automotive pedestrian protection system market is driven by rise in number of road accidents, high adoption rate of advanced emergency braking system & collision control system, and increase in demand for improved visibility and safety features in vehicles. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preference to enhance driving experience and rise in demand for premium cars fuel the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market. In addition, technological steps taken by giant companies for the development of safety features further boost the growth of the global market. The market forecasted from year 2018-2025 by considering all the driving factors that influence equally to the automotive pedestrian protection system market report.

High installation cost and lower efficiency in bad weather conditions are some of the major factors that restrain the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market. Moreover, onetime use of external airbags adds up to cost, which is further expected to impend the market growth.

According to the fact sheet of World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injury is the leading cause of death among people aged between 15 and 29 years, and 1.25 million people die every year because of road accident. In addition, 90% of the world's fatalities on the roads occur in low & middle economical countries, though such countries have approximately 54% of the world's vehicles. Moreover, for most of the countries, road accidents cost 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP). Such factors result in increased demand for the vehicles equipped with autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) and pedestrian protection systems for safety & security of the vehicle, driver, and people. Furthermore, road accidents cause considerable economic losses to individuals, their families, and nations. Thus, there is a growing demand for safety features in vehicles. Many automobile companies have introduced safety features to cater to the needs of the consumers. The automotive pedestrian protection system market is driven by the growing demand for safety features in automobiles, which in turn fuels the demand for pedestrians protection-based solutions to avoid road accidents.

