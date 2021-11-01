Calcium Propionate Market Growth Is Expected To Reach USD 441.4 Million By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Calcium Propionate Market Size – USD 290.7 Million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Trends – Current usage and research for development of alternatives

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High preference of consumers towards the fresh food, increasing demand for food with proper hygiene due to large health concerns, the longer shelf life for food products, cost-effective alternative are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Calcium Propionate during forecast period.

The global Calcium Propionate market was reported the value of USD 290.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 441.4 Million by the end of the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Global research report called Calcium Propionate market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Calcium Propionate market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Calcium Propionate is added to different food products, as it helps to keep the food fresh by protecting it from mold and bacteria. It is produced with the process of fermentation of bacteria. Calcium Propionate acts as an antimicrobial agent. It helps to vanish microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, viruses, and fungi. Therefore, the calcium propionate is considered as the most ideal product used as a preservative in the bakery. Also, Calcium Propionate is utilized as a feed supplement to increase the shelf life of food products.

The calcium propionate is an organic salt propionic acid. It find in two forms, powder or liquid form. It is a source of energy for dairy transition cows. Calcium propionate is also used as a mold inhibitor in different dairy products, pharmaceuticals, livestock feed, cosmetics, and some other agricultural applications. It is used as a guarantee for safety of food. The use calcium propionate depends upon factors such as, climatic conditions, kind of product and other such factors.

Key participants include:

Niacet Corporation, Addcon, Impextraco, Macco Organiques, Perstorp Holdings AB, Kemira Oyj, A.M. Food Chemicals Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, and Fine Chemicals.

Market Overview:

A material is a substance or a mixture of substances that makes up an object. In the manufacturing process, materials are employed as inputs to make items or more complicated materials. Businesses that create industrial chemicals make up the chemical industry. In this industry, chemical reactions and refining technologies are utilised to transform fundamental resources such as oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into thousands of various products. The materials and chemicals industry trends range from solutions for surface engineering, lightweighting, sustainability, nano-formulations (biomaterials), 3D printing, and developing advanced composites to meet the changing industry demands.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Calcium propionate market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.9 % and 5.6% CAGR, respectively. Increasing usage of preservative contents across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the growth during forecast period across all regions.

On the basis of form perspective, the calcium propionate is subdivided into dry and liquid. The dry segment is estimated to dominate the market with the highest CAGR of 6%, and hold the largest share of 75%. The dry segment was valued at USD 205.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 325.8 million by the end of the year 2026. Due to its easiness of mixing and properties of improved the dispersion all over the food matrix, its demand is growing.

The Increasing prices of acids and the changing demand from preservative foods to the natural products are likely to hinder the growth during the forecast period.

The food is the dominating the calcium propionate application segment which holds 40% of the global. The Asia Pacific is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions

Livestock feed is expected to be the fastest growing segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.1%. However, side effects associated with the product and expensive cost are major challenge for the growth of this market segment

Other Application segment (that includes cosmetics, agriculture, chemicals) was valued at USD 32 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 48.2 Million by the end of the year 2026.

North America is accounted for the 32% of the global calcium propionate market. The large demand for food & beverage industry in the area will likely to help witness growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Calcium Propionate market on the basis of Form, Application, and region:

Form

Powder

Liquid

Application

Food

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Meat & Seafood

Others

Pharmaceutical

Beverages

Live Stock Feed

Other Applications

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

