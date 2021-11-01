Global CRM Software Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

CRM Software Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘CRM Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the CRM software market is expected to grow from $49.27 billion in 2020 to $50.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $72.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3%. Increasing number of customers of the organizations and the rising need for customer satisfaction are expected to benefit the customer relationship management software market in the forecast period.

The customer relationship management (CRM) software market consists of sales of customer relationship management software which helps to build strong relationships with its customers. It analyzes the customer interactions and automates the activities identified with deals, advertising, and client support throughout the customer lifecycle. It causes the organizations to remain associated with their clients and improve productivity and furthermore helps in streamlining work forms. Some of the CRM software include Agile CRM, Recruit CRM, Sales mate CRM, NetSuite CRM.

Social and Mobile CRM are increasingly integrating social media channels into CRM platforms to offer to its full capabilities on every smart device by having a real-time access at any place or time. This integration helps to achieve greater productivity, better customer experience, and access to more relevant information. Advertisers have embraced social media platforms to associate and share with customers for improving products and perceptions. These also help businesses to manage customer grievances, requests, and inquiries. More number of users can access the data using social and mobile CRM. For example, Wells Fargo has implemented social CRM to engage with the customers and improve their availability. Wells Fargo also uses CRM to solve customer queries.

By Deployment: Cloud CRM, On-Premise CRM

By Size of Enterprise: Small & Mid-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution, Others

By Geography: The global CRM software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

CRM Software Market Organizations Covered: Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and SugarCRM.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

