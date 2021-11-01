Telehealth Market Outlook: Effect of Covid-19 has Surged the Demand for Telehealth Usage

Telehealth Market

The advent of COVID-19 has tightened social distancing norms which increases the value of telehealth products and solutions during the forecast.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities responsible for shaping the telehealth market. Several factors including increase in aging population, rise in the number of chronical diseases and scarcity of physicians in the United States are currently driving the market.

However, low success rate in minimizing outpatient attendance and concerns associated with the security of the medical data are hampering market growth. On the other hand, North American region is believed to dominate the telehealth market worldwide.

Delivery of health associated solutions and data through telecommunications technologies is termed as telehealth. The term is simple as two healthcare experts discussing a specific case over telephone, when performing robotic surgery between healthcare centers located at different parts of the globe.

Telehealth offers patients good outcomes as a result of timelier access to experts who can engage proven standards of healthcare linked with their clinical order when examining the patient. Furthermore, it assists clinical staffs to access to healthcare specialist network to offer paramount care for both their patients as well as community.

The telehealth market is segmented based on prime elements such as component, delivery model, end-customer and geography. The key components examined in the report consists of hardware, services and software. Major end-customers of the market are healthcare providers, payers, patients etc. In addition, the delivery mode covered in the market research report includes on -premise, web and cloud. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA are likely to witness tremendous growth.

A closer look at the competitive landscape reveals that major IT brands are busy launching big data as a service market solutions and generating clients in the same month itself. Prominent market players are also seen acquiring new companies or local telehealth market players to maintain their competitive edge. Other business strategies favored by the companies include constant upgradation, joint ventures and collaborations.

Prominent brands active in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Life Care Solutions, Siemens Healthcare, Robert Bosch Healthcare and many others.

