Global Ship Repairing Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ship Repairing Global Market Report: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the ship repairing market is expected to grow from $30.16 billion in 2020 to $32.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The increasing seaborne trade is anticipated to drive the growth of the ship repairing market. Seaborne transport, which plays a key role in the development of a country, involves ports, inland water systems, ship repair, shipping and ship building.

The ship repairing market consists of revenue generated by sales of ship repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Major companies in the ship repair sector are concentrating on the development of advanced technology services for ship repair. For example, in February 2020, Maindeck, a modern SaaS for the ship maintenance and repair industry, with a particular emphasis on dry-docking projects, launched a mobile inspection app from which they can delegate access to specific sections of the project. The app operates offline and immediately uploads when internet access is detected.

By Vessel Type: Oil and Chemical Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo, Container Ships, Gas Carriers, Offshore Vessels, Passenger Ships and Ferries, Mega Yachts and Other Vessels

By Application: General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services

By End-User: Transport Companies, Military, Others

By Geography: The global ship repairing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ship Repairing Market Organizations Covered: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Damen Shipyards Group, Sembcorp Marine Ltd., Oman Drydock Company, Cochin Shipyard Limited, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, Fincantieri S.p.A, Keppel Offshore and Marine, Orskov Yard A/S, Tsuneishi Holdings Corporation, Swissco Holdings Limited, Egyptian Ship Repair & Building Company, Desan Shipyard, Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co. Ltd., Dundee Marine & Industrial Services Pte Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

