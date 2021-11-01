Gene Therapy Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 32% Through 2025

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the gene therapy market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 32%. Incidences of cancer and other target diseases have been increasing significantly, which is calling for effective treatments, driving the growth of the gene therapy market.

The gene therapy market consists of sales of gene therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture gene therapy drugs. Gene therapy is used to replace faulty genes or add new genes to cure disease or improve the body's ability to fight disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Gene Therapy Market

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the gene therapy market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines, which are programmed to display their natural intelligence. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the gene therapy market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights between tumor and immune cell interactions, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples often conflicted between different evaluators. For instance, since January 2020, GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceutical company, has been investing in AI to optimize gene therapy and develop off-the-shelf solutions for patients. It is also expected to reduce turnaround time and also the cost of gene therapies.

Global Gene Therapy Market Segments:

The global gene therapy market is further segmented:

By Gene Type: Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide Gene, Others

By Vector: Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector, Others

By Application: Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others

By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gene therapy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global gene therapy market, gene therapy global market share, gene therapy global market players, gene therapy global market segments and geographies, gene therapy global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Gene Therapy Market Organizations Covered: Novartis AG, Bluebird Bio, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, UniQure N.V., Celgene Corporation, Cellectis S.A., Sangamo Therapeutics, Gilead Lifesciences, Inc., Orchard Therapeutics, Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd., Gensight Biologics S.A., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Biogen, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Inc., Gegenxbio, Inc, Oxford BioMedica plc., Dimension Therapeutics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Suibb Company, Sanofi, Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics), Shrine Plc, Benitech Biopharma, Transgene, Epeius Biotechnologies Corp., Calimmune, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

