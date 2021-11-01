IoT Integration Gains Traction In The Local General Freight Trucking Market

Local General Freight Trucking Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Local General Freight Trucking Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the transportation sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the local general freight trucking market. IoT is expected to change the transport sector by gathering data and vital information from market and technology developments related to data analytics and automation of mobility and provide benefit in fleet management and location tracking. Companies around the world are finding more interesting ways to take advantage of the Internet of Things for greater productivity and efficiency. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel, a Swiss-based transport and logistics company, uses IoT for freight monitoring, which helps to warn temperature, humidity, pressure, shock, and tilt at parcel level.

The global local general freight trucking market size is expected to grow from $111.84 billion in 2020 to $125.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $170.80 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The increase in e-commerce sales is expected to fuel the growth of the local freight trucking market in the coming years. E-Commerce refers to the purchasing and sale of products and services on the Internet. The e-commerce industry relies on trucking to move their items from one location to another and impacts the trucking industry directly. For instance, according to the US Census Bureau, in 2020, the USA consumers spent $211.5 billion in the second quarter and increased by 31.8% from the previous quarter. The increase in e-commerce sales increases the demand to transport the goods and thereby drives the growth of the local freight trucking market.

Read More On The Global Local General Freight Trucking Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/local-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global local general freight trucking industry are YRC Worldwide Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, American Rail Center Logistics, DHL, United Parcel Service, Challenger Motor Freight Inc, Creed Freight System, JR Traffic Service, LEASE-SERV TRANSPORTATION, Schneider national, Landstar, Swift Transportation.

TBRC’s global local general freight trucking market report is segmented by type into truckload transportation, less-than-truckload transportation, intermodal transportation, dry-bulk transportation, other, by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, by application into oil & gas, industrial & manufacturing, energy & mining, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, others.

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Truckload Transportation, Less-than-Truckload Transportation, Intermodal Transportation, Dry-Bulk Transportation), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks), By Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides local general freight trucking market overview, forecast local general freight trucking market size and growth for the whole market, local general freight trucking market segments, and geographies, local general freight trucking market trends, local general freight trucking market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Local General Freight Trucking Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3662&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Truck Transportation Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (General Freight Trucking, Specialized Freight Trucking Local General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance General Freight Trucking, Automobiles And Heavy Equipment, Bulk Liquids, Dry Bulk Materials, Forest Products, Refrigerated Goods)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-transportation-global-market-report

Freight Cars Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Intermodals, Tank Wagons, Freight Cars), By Application (Coal, Petroleum And Chemicals, Metals And Minerals, Automobiles, Agricultural Products), By End-Use Industries (Agriculture, Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Marine), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-cars-global-market-report

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2021 - By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Temperature (Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature), By Application (Food Products, Poultry, Meat, and Seafood, Dairy and Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, Others)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refrigerated-goods-trucking-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/