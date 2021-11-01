Global Organic Tea Market Size And Organic Tea Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Organic Tea Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Organic Tea Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic tea market is expected grow from $0.88 billion in 2020 to $0.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Rising consumer awareness about the medicinal properties of organic tea is projected to boost the demand for organic tea over the forecast period.

The organic tea market comprises of sales of organic tea products. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments manufacturing organic tea products. Organic tea is a very popular beverage prepared using buds and boiling leaves obtained from Camellia Sinensis. It is free of herbicides & pesticides and synthetic fertilizers and has antioxidant properties.

The manufacturers operating in the organic tea market are adopting various strategies such as new product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and plant capacity expansion to expand their market share and global presence. For instance, The Tea Room Chocolate & Tea Company offers various organic tea-infused products such as a 60% dark chocolate bar infused with green tea, a white chocolate bar with honey and chamomile tea, and a 60% dark chocolate bar with raspberry rooibos tea. Therefore, the trend of infusing chocolate in tea is expected to add to the demand for organic tea.

By Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, White Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea, Others

By Form: Dried Leaf, Liquid, Powder, Others

By Product: Paper Pouches, Cans, Cartons, Tea Bags, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Others

By Geography: The global organic tea market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic Tea Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic tea global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic tea market, organic tea global market share, organic tea global market players, organic tea global market segments and geographies, organic tea global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic tea global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Tea Market Organizations Covered: Tata Global Beverages Limited, The Unilever Group, Organic India Private Limited, Associated British Food Plc., The Stash Tea Company, ESSAMG Tea Incorporation, Davidson's Organics, Harney & Sons Fine Teas (US), Halssen & Lyon GmbH (Germany), Ambassador Organics, Celestial Seasonings, EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP, Newman's Own, Numi Organic Tea, Arbor Teas, Art of Tea, Choice Organic Teas, Davidson’s Organics, Five Mountains, Green Root Tea, Løv Organic, Rishi Tea, The Path of Tea, The Republic of Tea, Inc., Might Leaf Tea (US), Bigelow Tea Company (US), Shangri-la Tea (US), Yogi Tea (US), Vahdam Teas (India), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (India), R. Twining and Company Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

