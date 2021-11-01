Awning Market Size Projected To Reach Approximately USD 13.83 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Awning Market Size - USD 8.18 Billion in 2020, With CAGR of 6.9%. Increase in disposable income & urbanization expected to increase demand over forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is driven by the increase in consumer preferences for outdoor decks and seating spaces along with an increase in disposable income. The Awning Market is forecasted to grow from USD 8.18 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.83 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in people’s inclination to embellish residential and commercial establishments and advances in fabric materials.

Awnings are sheets of fabric or other materials supported by an aluminium, iron, or wood structure. They can be deployed to provide shade at the door, window, patio, and gardens. They have numerous applications that both in the commercial and residential sectors prove beneficial.

Factors like expanded living space and sun protection, advances in fabric material, and luxury building embellishment drive market growth. Furthermore, smart awnings with sensors are expected to propel the growth of the global awning industry in stormy or rainy weather.

It is expected that high capital costs coupled with the need for skilled human resources will hamper the entry of new market entrants that is expected to impact growth over the forecast period.

Key companies analyzed in the report include:

Advanced Design Awning & Sign (US), Carroll Awning (US), Awning Company of America (US), KE Durasol (US), Eide Industries (US), NuImage Awnings (US), Marygrove Awning (US), Sunesta (US), Sunair Awnings (US), and Sunsetter Products (US).

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Fixed

Retractable

Freestanding Awning

End User (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Residential

Commercial

Regional analysis section covers assessment of key geographical regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. Key region analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes on the basis of production and consumptions, import/export, supply and demand, product developments, presence of key players in each region, their strategic initiatives, consumer demands, current and emerging trends, and other macro- and micro-economic factors affecting the growth of the market in the region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market for retractable awning is expected to grow the largest at USD 5.26 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period because of its unique motorized technology and increased demand across high-end residential and commercial sectors. High demand for retractable type due to protection from harsh sunshine, glare and interior fading is expected to increase the market penetration over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the market for patio is expected to grow the largest at USD 4.54 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand in the residential sector and in commercial resorts, patio awnings are expected to dominate the market.

The market for residential sector is expected to reach USD 7.70 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Growing residential construction industry is expected to drive demand over the forecast period, coupled with growing consumer preference for outdoor decks and seating areas.

