Enzymes Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2025

The Business Research Company’s Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the enzymes market is expected to grow from $7.81 billion in 2020 to $8.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. The growing prevalence of cancer requiring drug-metabolizing enzymes (DMEs) for chemotherapy is expected to drive the growth of the enzymes market in the coming years.

The enzymes market consists of sales of enzymes to treat diseases. An enzyme is a protein or RNA formed by living cells that are extremely specific to its substrates and highly catalytic. Enzymes constitute a very significant class of biological macromolecular catalysts. Enzymes that are used in medical applications in their isolated or conjugated form with other drugs or therapies are known as therapeutic enzymes. Therapeutic enzymes are used in the treatment of various diseases including cancer, inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and pain management.

Trends In The Global Enzymes Market

The development of new approaches to treat cancer using enzymes is a key trend gaining popularity in the enzymes market. Major universities and companies are investing in researches focusing on evolving new solutions in enzyme therapies for cancer treatment. For example, in August 2018, Kyn Therapeutics, a US-based company that focuses on improving outcomes for cancer patients along with Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and the American Cancer Society funded the research, introducing a new approach to cancer care using enzyme therapy to boost the immune system and fight back. The enzyme, PEG-KYNase, does not destroy cancer cells specifically but rather enables the immune system itself to remove unwanted cells. PEG-KYNase is designed to degrade metabolite produced by numerous tumors known as kynurenine, which suppresses the immune system.

Global Enzymes Market Segments:

The global enzymes market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Asparginase, Lipase, Protease, Nattokinase, Chitinase, Serratiopeptidase, Collagenase, Ligase, Others

By Application: Leukemia, Stomach Disorders, Antitumor, Skin Ulcers, Gaucher Disease, Fabry Disease, Others

By End User: Drug Manufacturers, Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Laboratories

By Geography: The global enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Enzymes Market Organizations Covered: Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Horizon Pharma, Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Vivus, Digestive Care, Leadiant Biosciences, Roche Holdings AG, Codexis Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

