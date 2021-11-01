Michele Malo of The Mindset Menu to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How we transition through change will determine our future.

For fledgling entrepreneurs transitioning into starting small businesses, the challenges of changing careers and building a personal brand can seem overwhelming.

What is needed is a change in mindset.

Michele Malo is the creator of the Success Menus.

Michele can best be described as a force of nature: as a coach, she improves the performance of individuals and teams; as a speaker, she motivates audiences all over the world; as an author and mentor, she empowers others to live life confidently and without regrets.

“My clients need to rediscover who they are to write a new story for themselves,” says Michele. “When they understand what their passion is they can start a business that monetizes that passion.”

Michele spent 25 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry working for household names like Kraft and Kellogg's. Today, she leverages this experience along with life’s experiences to bring out the best in her clients with the Success Menus. The first step is the Mindset Menu.

“The menus are really looking at all aspects of life, where you really need to make a significant change because you are just not happy with where you're at right now,” says Michele. “I do a deep dive to try and figure out what motivates my clients and what scares them. You cannot be risk adverse if you want to launch a business or making major changes in life. Understand that it’s going to be uncomfortable and there is a definitely going to be a learning curve.”

Together, Michele and her clients design a business model as well as develop their branding and strategize a plan to deal with other life situations, so it all comes together.

“Many people fall in love with their idea, but they don't fall in love with putting business methodologies in place to make that happen,” says Michele. “I want folks to understand that what they're building right now and what they're building for the future are different. Once we understand exactly what the business is going to look like, that's when we start to look at their brand to establish the credibility to sell what they're selling.”

For more information, visit www.themindsetmenu.com