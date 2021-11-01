Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry. Automation gives better data collection, precise & accurate operations, and worker safety. In addition, there is minimum human intervention, which minimizes the probability of human errors. It also increases the efficiency of the robotic drilling machines as well as the operations carried out on onshore and offshore.

The robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

However, interoperability of the control system of robotic drilling machines compromises with the data privacy and cyber security risk of the data and operations of robotic drilling machines. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chains, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the robotic drilling equipment market.

However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the robotic drilling equipment market by the beginning of 2022. On the contrary, efforts made to increase the safety of workers working on oil & gas rigs on onshore and offshore have anticipated to drive the growth of the robotic drilling equipment market. Additionally, increase in exploration activities in ultra-deepwater in the Arctic region for extraction of oil & gas is anticipated to drive the robotic drilling equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Top 10 Leading Players

Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.

Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

Drillmec Inc.

Epiroc AB

Herrenknecht AG

Huisman Equipment B.V.

KCA Deutag Alpha Limited

Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation

By Application

Land

Water

By Installation

New Installation

Modernize

By End-user Industry

Oil

Gas

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

