Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Holbrook Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021, in the 1600 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:39 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and then assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.