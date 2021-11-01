Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:15 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots.  Upon arrival, members located a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound.  DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, October 29, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

