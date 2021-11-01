Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:20 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 32 year-old Terrence Lee, of Oxon Hill, MD. Lee, pictured below, is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.

Anyone who has information regarding Lees’ whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.