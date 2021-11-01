Rebel Foods picks up minority stake in Hyderabad based QSR Chain, Zomoz
Hyderabad’s popular momo brand, Zomoz has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from Rebel Foods.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyderabad’s popular momo brand, Zomoz has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from Rebel Foods.
Founded by Shouvik Dhar, an ISB alumnus, with the aim to deliver authentic and wholesome dumplings across India, Zomoz has built a scalable business model with robust backend systems supported by simplified plug and play outlets. It differentiates itself by serving a wide variety of dumplings within a minimal time maintaining consistency in taste across all servings. Their innovative dishes ranging from traditional steamed dumplings to their signature creation, the Hot & Crispy variants are a must try.
Zomoz currently has 40 retail and cloud outlets spread across five locations including Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai. The partnership with Rebel Foods will help the company scale to more than 300 retail and cloud outlets pan India over the next 30 months.
LoEstro Advisors acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Zomoz for this raise.
Shouvik Dhar, Founder, Zomoz
“We are elated with having Rebel Foods as a strategic investor in Zomoz. The model that we operate in fits right into their operating system. This will enable us to grow quickly and profitably across the country.”
Ankur Sharma, Co-Founder, Rebel Foods
“Through the Rebel Operating System, our goal is to address every food mission of a consumer. The momos/dumplings category is witnessing high demand in the delivery space and we have an excellent offering in terms of taste and quality. Looking forward to rapidly scaling Zomos and making it the category leader in the next 2-3 years.”
About Rebel foods: Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is the world’s largest and fastest-growing internet restaurant company, parent to brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, SLAY Coffee, Sweet Truth, Wendy’s and more. With over 450+ kitchens across 10 countries globally and 60+ cities in India, Rebel Foods has developed their own full-stack technology - Rebel OS - through which multiple brands are launched and scaled up in a very short period of time. Through the Rebel Launcher, powered by Rebel OS, the brand has launched over 25 brands. Rebel Foods currently operates 45+ brands across 10 countries - India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh.
