Growing at a CAGR of 31.40% Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size is Expected to Reach $184.61 billion by 2030

Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), and Others), and Application (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. The Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market report doles out the current market analysis during the forecast period. The report offers an explicit study of the global Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market with detailed analysis of the major factors impacting the market growth. The factors covered in the report take in market dynamics, major segments, key market players, and competitive landscape.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Component, Device Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global mobile augmented reality (AR) industry size was valued at $12.61 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $184.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.40%. The North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Major Players in the Market:

The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Blippar.Com Ltd., Google, Apple, Magic Leap, Groove Jones, Wikitude, and Marxent Labs. These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and product launch, to expand their foothold in mobile augmented reality (AR) industry.

The competitive scenario of the global Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market is conferred in the report, offering detailed breakdown on competitive landscape. The frontrunners operating in the Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market are thoroughly studied to concede their share, position, and competitive strength in the industry. Evaluation of these key players is encompassed in the report to help in offering an exhaustive understanding of these players in the industry. Moreover, the company profile section offers different data points such as company overview, key executives of the organization, prime growth strategies incorporated by the company, novel initiatives or strategies adopted by company to perk up their global position.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 Scenario:

· Sudden decline in infrastructure development is expected to hamper the market growth for consumer, education, and tourism sector.

· The slowdown in productions by OEMs and reduction in demand for mobile devices and other electronic devices has slightly pulled down the market for mobile AR.

· Reductions in budgets and delays in planned projects in various industries have hampered the global economy.

Key Market Segments

By Component

• Hardware

• 3D Camera

• Sensors

• Processor

• Others

• Software

• Services

By Device Type

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

• Others

By Application

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Enterprise

• Commercial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

