Renovated 19th Century Swiss Country-Mansion to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Swissroc & Naef

Domaine de Château Blanc, Lac Léman, Switzerland Irresistible historical charm with every modern luxury Completely and meticulously renovated 19th century mansion Convenient access to Geneva with views of the Alps Incomparable peace and privacy on park-like grounds

In cooperation with Guive Emami of Swissroc & Jacques Emery of Naef Prestige Knight Frank, Domaine de Château Blanc will auction No Reserve in December.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set amid the rolling landscape of Lac Léman (Geneva), the completely renovated, early 19th century Domaine de Château Blanc will auction in December via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Guive Emami of Swissroc and Jacques Emery of Naef Prestige Knight Frank. Previously listed for CHF 29 million, the 1000-plus square-metre property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on December 2nd–7th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We’re pleased to be joining forces with Concierge Auctions on yet another property in the Lac Léman region of Switzerland.” stated Guive Emami, Listing Agent from Swissroc Properties. “Domaine de Château Blanc is truly a spectacular property. Boasting historic charm with the added benefit of modern finishes, not to mention picturesque panoramic views from the entire property in one of the most attractive regions in the world offering an unparalleled quality of life. It's an opportunity not to be missed.”

The mansion itself has been renovated with luxurious comfort in mind. The grand entry sets the tone with its cathedral-ceiling and aquarium, central to two adjoining offices. A sprawling hall leads to the dining room and massive kitchen, with an office and separate staff access tucked discreetly behind. Wide bay windows throughout the interior let in natural light and endless views that can be enjoyed both indoors or out on one of the many spacious terraces. Hundred-year-old trees can be found in the park or experienced from a different angle via the treetop climbing course. The heated pool and pool house provide a relaxing getaway while the park-like grounds create a scenic atmosphere with views of Lac Léman, one of the largest lakes in Western Europe, the Vaudois countryside, the Alps and the peak of Mont-Blanc.

Additional features include eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms; a sauna, cinema/games room with mezzanine; private second-floor apartment with separate kitchen, dining/living room, bedroom, and bathroom, perfect for house staff or guests; air-conditioned wine cellar; two detached garages and ample parking; elevator servicing all three levels; 3.878 hectares of private, spacious land with a tennis court, adventure park, gardens, and automatic watering system—all just 17 minutes to Geneva International Airport to jet off to the destination of choice or just 35 minutes to Geneva and Lausanne to explore the local area.

Domaine de Château Blanc sits high within the Vaudois village of Gingins in the District of Nyon, Vaud. Nyon is known best for its incredible festivals, history, and foothold in business tourism. The Nyon-St-Cergue-La Cure railway connects the city’s bustling centre with the lush countryside and dramatic mountain ranges that stretch out around it. Castles and museums keep the region’s rich history close at hand. Vaud stretches around Gingins, from the Jura Mountains to the Alps, encompassing all the crystal-clear lakes between. The area is also highly regarded for downhill or cross-country skiing. In warmer weather, the surrounding vineyards bloom to life and lush pastures and cozy farmsteads flourish between chalet villages and breathtaking mountain ranges. The cobblestoned streets of Geneva call from only 25 minutes away, a bustling city bursting with history and culture. Restaurants, shopping, renowned international schools, golf clubs, cultural offerings, and of course winemaking await amongst incredible architecture and the iconic vistas of the Alps and Mont-Blanc.

Domaine de Château Blanc is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

