St. Johnsbury / DUI drugs, Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A404879

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/01/21 at 2147 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Hummingbird Takahashi

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/01/21 at 2147 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury observed a vehicle driving erratically along with a vehicle equipment violation. After a traffic stop was conducted, Troopers saw signs of impairment and had the operator do field sobriety tests. Troopers suspected the operator was under the influence of drugs other than alcohol and he was taken into custody where he refused further evaluation and refused to provide an evidentiary sample.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.