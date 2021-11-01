St. Johnsbury / DUI drugs, Obstruction of Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404879
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/01/21 at 2147 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Hummingbird Takahashi
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/01/21 at 2147 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury observed a vehicle driving erratically along with a vehicle equipment violation. After a traffic stop was conducted, Troopers saw signs of impairment and had the operator do field sobriety tests. Troopers suspected the operator was under the influence of drugs other than alcohol and he was taken into custody where he refused further evaluation and refused to provide an evidentiary sample.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.