DotCom Magazine Announces Medical Marketing Whiz as an Impact Company of the Year

Medical Marketing Whiz Medical Marketing Whiz 2021 Impact Company of the Year by DotCom Magazine DotCom Magazine Logo

Medical Marketing Whiz is chosen by DotCom Magazine as one of the 2021 Impact Companies of the Year in the field of medical marketing.

2021 was a rebuilding year for private practices, including digital outreach, webinars, and using social media to reach new patients and we’re proud that we stay ahead of the curve for our doctors.” — Lori Werner