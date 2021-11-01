DotCom Magazine Announces Medical Marketing Whiz as an Impact Company of the Year
Medical Marketing Whiz is chosen by DotCom Magazine as one of the 2021 Impact Companies of the Year in the field of medical marketing.
2021 was a rebuilding year for private practices, including digital outreach, webinars, and using social media to reach new patients and we’re proud that we stay ahead of the curve for our doctors.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in medical marketing for private practice doctors, announced today that the company was awarded the 2021 Impact Company of the Year Award by DotCom Magazine.
DotCom Magazine has honored Medical Marketing Whiz as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. The DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies.
Co-Founders Lori Werner and Glenn Akins were guests on the DotCom Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight show in October 2021 and shortly thereafter were contacted by the magazine about this recognition.
“We were very excited to hear that Medical Marketing Whiz was selected for this premier award from DotCom Magazine. It validates our mission to deliver excellence in marketing for our doctors and do it with passion, while building lasting relationships with our clients'', said Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “2021 was a rebuilding year for many private practices, including more digital outreach, webinars, and using social media to reach new patients and we’re proud to be always staying ahead of the curve for our doctors.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award Medical Marketing Whiz as our DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. 2021 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that’s why each company’s unique impact is more important than ever before. Medical Marketing Whiz has shown courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in very unique ways.
Jacob continues, “In 2021, everyone talks about uncertain times. In 2021, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd, and say “we can do this”, “we will get it done”, “we will make this happen”, “we are willing to pay the price, and “we will turn uncertainty into opportunity. We believe we need more courageous entrepreneurs bringing light into the world by building compelling companies that make a difference.”
In addition to the 2021 Impact Company Of The Year Award, Medical Marketing Whiz was recently named the 2021-22 Best Marketing Company by the Health 2.0 Conference, and is featured as a top 10 marketing agency in Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine. The company is also certified as a 2021-22 Great Places to Work and co-founder Lori Werner was awarded for Outstanding Leadership at the Marketing 2.0 Conference.
About MEDICAL MARKETING WHIZ
Lori Werner and Glenn Akins, co-founded Medical Marketing Whiz in 2018 and have quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in North America having worked with over 1000 doctors and generating over $10M in revenue for clients.
Medical Marketing Whiz is the leader in medical marketing for doctors in the specialties of OBGYN, urogynecology, aesthetics and concierge medicine. The company serves as an outsourced chief marketing officer and works as an extension of the client’s team, implementing a proven marketing system, called the Dr. Marketing Blueprint, that includes social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, local search engine optimization and patient education events and webinars.
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures such as intimate health, aesthetics, or hormone therapy and be known as the go-to expert in their local market.
For more information visit https://www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com/
About DotCom Magazine
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with an entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We take an “entrepreneur's first” approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it's important to us. We report in a reliable and easy-to-understand voice. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible.
About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards:
DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies just putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2021 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration.
For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.com
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 8884188065
