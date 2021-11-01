Network with over 20 leading organisations for SMi’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2021 in 2 weeks’ time

SMi Group Reports: Speaker line up for the 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2021 taking place as a virtual forum with online access only

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, taking place on 17th and 18th November is 2 weeks away. The forum will discuss specific case studies and highlight the challenges of coordinating and operating an Infrastructure project in the region from the perspective of all involved – constructers, banks, financiers, lawyers, regulators and consultants, - the forum will provide insight into the new technologies and financing options available to get the best out of each project. Along with that, the forum will have a specific focus on offshore wind and how this can be integrated with offshore solar and energy storage. There will be professionals in the PPP, project financing and infrastructure sectors who will discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.

The 2021 forum is chaired by Jeroen Kies, Executive Director Structured Finance, SMBC

This year will include a variety of organisations presenting, such as:

• Stef Van Wessell, Contract Manager Windpark Maasvlakte 2, Rijkswaterstaat

• Mathias Verkest, Project Manager - Mermaid Offshore Wind Farm, Otary

• Marc Schmitz, Head Project Finance Renewables Europe, Rabobank

• Lisa McDermott, Executive Director, Project Finance, ABN AMRO Bank N.V

• Barbara Zuiderwijk, Director, Green Giraffe

• Benoit Theys, Head of Infrastructure Finance, AG Insurance

• François-Yves Gaudeul, Infrastructure Debt Director, Allianz Global Investors

• Michael Feith, Policy Officer – InvestEU, European Commission

• Mathias Pahlke, Senior Director, Nord LB

• Jeroen Zanders, Managing Director, Macquarie Capital

• Alistair Perkins, Head of Project Finance, Infrastructure Debt, NNIP

and many more….

Key topics of discussion includes:

• Port of Rotterdam’s sustainable 3 steps’ strategy – Energy transition

• Digital Infrastructure in times of Covid19

• Financing of renewable energy projects

• Bankability across renewables, infra & Europe

• The Hydrogen Decade: the role of hydrogen in delivering net zero emission targets

• Bankability of European hydrogen and CCUS projects

• Geothermal Energy in Belgium and the Netherlands

• Digital Infrastructure Investment

• The impact of climate change and pandemics on infrastructure investments

• Onshore Wind in the Netherlands

• Developments in the renewable energy sector

• Private Projects

• Energy Transition in Belgium: increase in offshore wind capacity

• Bankability of Offshore Wind Financings

The event brochure with the full agenda is available to download online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/EINPR4

Proudly Sponsored by: Loyens and Loeff

Benelux Infrastructure Forum

17 – 18 November 2021

Virtual Forum: Online Access Only

