PRELUDE SOFTWARE TO SHOWCASE ITS PAYPILOT® EPAYABLES DISBURSEMENT HUB AS SILVER SPONSOR AT GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS 2021

We look forward to Prelude showcasing its Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators which provides the flexibility to meet the demand for the instant payment methods their PayPilot enables.” — Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances, Guidewire

BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prelude Software (Prelude), a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Advantage partner and a leading provider of ePayables management technology, today announced that it is proud to be a Silver sponsor of the Guidewire Connections Conference again this year. The 2021 conference is a live event to be held November 1 – 4, 2021 at the ARIA Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, NV. Connections is Guidewire’s annual user conference for P & C insurance companies and focuses on providing timely, forward-thinking information and facilitates enterprise-wide stakeholders to aspire towards constructive, impactful achievements to meet their collective business objectives.

Guidewire Connections fosters opportunities for attendees to engage with experts to gain insights, get questions answered, and share ideas. They appreciate strategic partners, like Prelude, with whom they can continue to collaborate with and apply innovative new ways to improve claims processing and transform the customer experience, including via a self-service Payee Portal to make insurance more convenient.

Today, carriers understand that ePayables are a must-have, integral component of their digital experience strategy and business continuity plan. No longer should the default be a paper check, but rather, minimally, it should at least be an eCheck, where the claimant can instantly be notified of the payment and can print the check and deposit via a mobile banking app, ATM, or bank-teller location.

Highlighted this year, is “PayPilot APC”, Prelude’s “All Payments Capable” consortium that makes it possible for carriers to easily work with Prelude to help manage both their inbound and outbound payment processing. Prelude has forged key alliances to continue to offer the most robust and ready, end-to-end solutions for our clients, from premium payments (inbound) to claim payments (outbound). And, for carriers that prefer to outsource their printing and mailing of outbound payments, Prelude’s alliance for customized print, mail and document solutions can support those requirements. Best of all, Prelude now offers Virtual Card processing to enable carriers to not only provide instant payments to their payees but also earn cash back from utilizing this payment method.

“Prelude is proud to continue our sponsorship of Guidewire Connections and back to the in-person conference for 2021,” said Steve Root, president and chief executive officer, Prelude. “The partnership of Guidewire and Prelude is key to our mutual clients and Connections is the perfect venue for us to highlight our PayPilot solution and superset of capabilities from our consortium with the key stakeholders who strive to compete in today’s marketplace. The tandem of Guidewire ClaimCenter and our PayPilot ePayables Hub give insurers an end-to-end solution to truly make insurance convenient.”

“Prelude Software is a great example of what it means to be a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Advantage partner. We are so happy to have them back again this year as a Silver Sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2021,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “A long-standing partner of Guidewire, we look forward to Prelude showcasing its Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators for the PayPilot solution, which provides the flexibility to meet the demand for the instant payment methods PayPilot enables.”

In summary, Prelude takes on the heavy lifting of all your payment processing needs so you can focus on insurance and your policyholders, and we also make it possible to turn part of your cost center to a revenue-generating opportunity.

With PayPilot, carriers have a significant competitive advantage. With over 30 years’ experience, Prelude understands the insurance marketplace and carriers’ ever-demanding policyholders that expect an easy-to-do-business-with experience at all times.

As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Advantage partner, Prelude develops Ready for Guidewire accelerators, which quickens the integration between its PayPilot disbursement hub solution and Guidewire ClaimCenter, allowing users to stay in their ClaimCenter UI while PayPilot transacts the payment and ancillary processes behind the scenes. Guidewire has validated and published such accelerators in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Prelude will demonstrate how PayPilot enables insurers to increase customer satisfaction and better manage all aspects of their enterprise-wide disbursement processes, providing real-time lifecycle management of all outbound payments. Whether on prem or in the cloud, the Ready for Guidewire accelerators for ClaimCenter 9, 10.0.1, and 10.1.0 help rapidly deploy the PayPilot disbursement hub solution to:

● Improve processing efficiencies related to outbound payments;

● Support all types of payments, including claims and vendor disbursements;

● Enable a payee, self-service payee portal;

● Quickly and easily incorporate multiple payment methods, including, but not limited to:

o MICR checks

o ACH

o Zelle

o PayPal

o eChecks

o Push-to-debit via Visa

o Direct online deposit

o Virtual cards; and

● Provide a robust suite of related payment-processing functionality, such as reconciliation, positive pay, OFAC scanning, and escheatment.

With the PayPilot disbursement hub solution accelerator, insurers can automatically issue payments directly from ClaimCenter that will notify claimants and allow them to choose how they want to be paid from a payee portal. The payment can also include remittance information. Importantly, the status of the payment can be synchronized back to ClaimCenter automatically via this accelerator, providing immediate visibility that helps Guidewire ClaimCenter users continue providing excellent customer service.

