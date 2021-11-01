Submit Release
Nominations Now Open For The 1st Annual California Cannabis Industry Awards

The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce

The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce was created to support the growth and development of businesses that serve the regulated cannabis industry by offering a meaningful trade association that offers resources at the local level and a unified voice on the national stage.

Los Angeles, Nov. 1, 2021 – Who are the people and the brands making a mark in the largest, legal cannabis market in the world? You decide.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for its 1st Annual California Cannabis Industry Awards in nine categories. The nominations and voting are open to the public. The top nominees in each category will be voted on, and the winners will be announced at a celebrity studded, black-tie gala on December 3rd at Exchange LA in Downtown Los Angeles with an after party at The LA Reserve.

“To say that the last two years have tested everyone’s resiliency would be an understatement, but we are proud of how our industry stepped up to the plate and continued to thrive,” said Chris Boudreau, board chair of the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted the showcase that resiliency by celebrating California’s top cannabis professionals, brands and businesses.” California, with an estimated $5 billion in annual regulated sales of cannabis, is the largest legal market in the world. After the inaugural awards in California, the Chamber plans to create similar events in other states and eventually have a national award show, Boudreau said.

The awards will recognize 10 categories in total, including a Lifetime Achievement Award and nine awards by public nomination and voting. They are Best Cannabis Brand, Business Leader of the Year, Best Celebrity Brand, Legislation Advocate of the Year, Culture Advocate of the Year, Most Conscious Brand, Most Innovative Brand, Adult Use Product of the Year and Medical Product of the Year.

Nominations will close on Friday, Nov. 5th. The Chamber will post the top nominees on its website and voting will take place from Monday, Nov. 8th through Friday, Nov. 19th.

About: The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce follows in the footsteps and long history of other chambers across the US. Our organization is comprised of local regional chapters led by top operators and industry professionals. We help bring together the connections, products, and resources that our members are seeking through regional networking expo events, educational forums, job fairs, industry training, and other chamber resources. The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is a proud affiliate member of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the Cannabis Consumer Policy Council (CCPC), and the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB). Learn more at https://www.thecannabischamber.com/
