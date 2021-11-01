Nominations Now Open For The 1st Annual California Cannabis Industry Awards
Los Angeles, Nov. 1, 2021 – Who are the people and the brands making a mark in the largest, legal cannabis market in the world? You decide.
“To say that the last two years have tested everyone’s resiliency would be an understatement, but we are proud of how our industry stepped up to the plate and continued to thrive,” said Chris Boudreau, board chair of the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted the showcase that resiliency by celebrating California’s top cannabis professionals, brands and businesses.” California, with an estimated $5 billion in annual regulated sales of cannabis, is the largest legal market in the world. After the inaugural awards in California, the Chamber plans to create similar events in other states and eventually have a national award show, Boudreau said.
The awards will recognize 10 categories in total, including a Lifetime Achievement Award and nine awards by public nomination and voting. They are Best Cannabis Brand, Business Leader of the Year, Best Celebrity Brand, Legislation Advocate of the Year, Culture Advocate of the Year, Most Conscious Brand, Most Innovative Brand, Adult Use Product of the Year and Medical Product of the Year.
Nominations will close on Friday, Nov. 5th. The Chamber will post the top nominees on its website and voting will take place from Monday, Nov. 8th through Friday, Nov. 19th.
Contact: Matthew Nathaniel, matthew@matthewnathaniel.org
