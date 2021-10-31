Ecoflow Brings the Solar Revolution Home to Individual Consumers
In line with the UAE's vision and commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, EcoFlow has developed solutions that share this vision.DUBAI, UAE, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar energy boom has funnelled billions of dollars into the solar energy sector, with investments going towards the cheapest energy source in the world: solar panels. The increase in the use of solar energy has been an enormous step forward in the fight against reducing fossil fuel emissions, but some challenges remain.
In line with the UAE's vision and commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, EcoFlow has developed solutions that share this vision. EcoFlow leverages the knowledge and experience from developing drone batteries to build thoughtful design, innovative, and robust energy storage solutions with solar charging an integral part of each product.
As a growing number of consumers and businesses strive to promote environmentally sustainable actions, energy consumption being at the top, EcoFlow's innovative solutions enable people to power their lives and businesses with clean and sustainable technology.
Commenting on EcoFlow's commitment to developing products that promote the use of renewable energy, Thomas Chen, R&D Director at EcoFlow, said, "Our goal is to challenge the status quo and provide robust solutions, so our consumer enjoy uninterrupted power through sustainable solutions. We share the vision of leaders in the UAE in tackling the climate crisis and are excited about the innovations we are making in developing power stations that contribute to sustainable living."
EcoFlow strives to reinvent the way people everywhere access to power; this has led them to develop solutions that create a positive disruption in how people consume power. Their patented X-Stream Technology empowers their solutions to recharge at ten times the speed of most portable power stations. EcoFlow's solutions enable consumers to live, dream, and explore without limits with fast charging and technology promoting clean energy usage.
In a day and age where lighting, heat, food, and even water depend on electricity, EcoFlow's solutions support individuals storing solar energy and providing power for essential home and outdoor devices anytime. EcoFlow is committed to helping communities weather the storm, whatever that may be.
EcoFlow's 'Power A New World’ initiative has helped alleviate conditions in disaster-stricken areas by distributing portable power stations and services through a worldwide community network. EcoFlow's vision and mission are to power a new world using the most innovative, eco-friendly and sustainable power solutions to untether individuals, families, and society.
###
About EcoFlow
EcoFlow is a pioneering portable power company that is reinventing the way the world accesses energy. As makers of industry-first, smart and powerful portable power products, EcoFlow designs, creates and sells energy storage products to consumers across the world. EcoFlow’s mission is to harness new technologies to foster inclusion and help raise standards of living in areas of the world where power shortages stunt economic growth and development. A privately-held multinational company, EcoFlow has offices in San Francisco, CA and Shenzhen, China.
For business cooperation, visit: https://ecoflow.com/pages/portable-power-generator-dealer
For more information and individual purchases, visit:
- United Arab Emirates
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
https://billboardleb.com/
- Israel
https://www.ntec.co.il/
For more information, please contact:
EcoFlow Middle East:
Sale.rest@ecoflow.com
Andrea DSouza
andrea@leapcomms.ae
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service with press release distribution to media in the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Nariman Benradja
EcoFlow Middle East
+971 4 770 7015
email us here