Reservations and Flights Open for My XO Adventures Trips to Cuba
Flight schedules have been released for Havana Cuba by select airlines, and travelers are snapping up the deals.
We do what we do for the Love of Travel”RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid City, South Dakota My XO Adventures today announced that its filling reservations and flights to Havana Cuba on its Havana Heartbeat series. This is a major milestone for Cuba on its mission to restart its tourism sector. Havana Heartbeat is the best way to see Cuba and a deeply immersive, cultural experience. With a small group of 10, we’re able to do and see quite a bit.
“International Travel to Cuba is back, and My XO Adventures is on the front line to take guests to one of the most unique places in the world” says Daniel Milks, Owner at My XO Adventures. “Cuba is the Paris of the Caribbean, and Americans are allowed to travel under the OFAC category of “Support of the Cuban People.” We’re here to make this experience happen in an incredible way. In celebration of this moment, we are offering $150 off per person on our Havana Heartbeat Series using the PROMO Code HAV150 when making a reservation.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• Relocation to the Black Hills of South Dakota
• Reopening much loved international destinations such as Cuba, Costa Rica and Peru
• The development of incredible tours of the Black Hills and Badlands of South Dakota.
“The heartbeat of travel is coming back to life, and we’re offering intimate, small group experiences for the curious, adventurous and even the beginner explorers.” All of our tours are custom made, and created from personal experience. Daniel Milks has traveled to Cuba since 2016 taking groups of all kinds.
Often people ask, can US citizens travel to Cuba? The simple answer is yes you can. It's relatively easy. Guests also ask, is Cuba Travel Safe? It's actually one of the safest countries to travel, according to the 2014 Madrid Travel Fair. Most recently, Cuba was awarded the Best Cultural Destination in the Caribbean, and it truly is.
There's no place in the Caribbean I'd rather go than Cuba. I also understand it's going to be a cold, long winter here in the US, so why not come down and bask in the sun during January, February or March. We take private groups as well and a maximum size of 10 persons, keeping it the best experience possible.
The Big Box Travel Companies have entered the market and experienced mixed results. I believe it's because they can be cost prohibitive, reaching 3,4 and 5 thousand dollars per person. We start at $2199 and in my opinion provide more amenities, more experiences and a higher quality tour.
About My XO Adventures: We believe our travel experiences are for those with curiosity, adventure and culture at front of mind. We’re based in the Black Hills of South Dakota and operate in the United States, Caribbean, Central and South America as well as European destinations. If you’re seeking more out of your travel experience, then you’ve come to the right place.
Daniel Milks
MY XO ADVENTURES
+1 605-252-9100
info@myxoadventures.com
Havana Heartbeat Video