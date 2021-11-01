George Hassanzadeh, Author, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2021

“We're honored to include George Hassanzadeh into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Hassanzadeh, acclaimed author, has been chosen by the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community as one of L.A.'s Most Fascinating People, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community.

"As a premier actress, George Hassanzadeh has earned a place on L.A.'s most fascinating people list," said DeRose.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include George Hassanzadeh into our BoLAA family."

George H. Hassanzadeh is an author, speaker, and historian. Born and raised as a Shi'a Muslim in Iran, George is the author of 'Iran: Harsh Arm of Islam' and 'First Comes the Mosque.' Hassanzadeh is recognized as an expert in Islam, Shi'a, Shari'a, and the infallible Arab Shiite clerics forcing medieval rule and a mind control system in the 21st century.

"First Comes the Mosque" is an unparalleled book that challenges its readers to consider what their silence is costing us all. The book is an urgent message about mosques, terrorism, lies, and deception in the Shiite colt. The book offers a provocative and spirited critique of Islam undermined by overstatements. "George is an expert on this topic and has a unique point of view to share, making this a valuable book, especially at this time," states Kirkus Reviews. "Hassan's command of the historical and theological materials is notable; his nuanced disentanglement of the Shiite and Sunni Muslim traditions is especially illuminating. In addition, he's finely attuned to religious hypocrisy, the ostentatious expression of virtue that conceals the practice of vice."

Additionally, George H. Hassanzadeh is a U.S. Army Veteran and lives in California, U.S.A.