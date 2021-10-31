Otzi's Odyssey - The Troubled Soul of a Neolithic Iceman Otzi the Iceman frozen into the glacial ice Otzi and Ibex

Otzi’s Odyssey is the journey of a troubled soul seeking redemption for an ancient bargain that doomed him to an eternity among the demonic realms of Gehenna.

Otzi’s Odyssey brings to light that our personal stories are not limited to our earthly existence, but continue on once we leave our physical bodies and begin our ultimate journey into the cosmos.” — Neil Perry Gordon

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ötzi’s Odyssey – The Troubled Soul of a Neolithic Iceman opens in the year 1991 with the remarkable sighting of a mummified man, half frozen in glacial ice, whom two hikers stumble upon. Along with this profound archeological discovery, the soul of this five-thousand-year-old iceman is awakened…welcome to the Neil Perry Gordon’s new metaphysical fiction release, Otzi’s Odyssey [December, 2021].

Ötzi the iceman’s adventure takes him to the modern era, where his observant soul tries to comprehend why it remains tethered to the frozen mummy, as well as to make sense of a technologically advanced world. The story then returns to 3300 BCE, to the life and times of clan chief Bhark as he lives with his family in a peaceful village upon stilt homes clinging to the shore of the great Lake Neith, located in the shadows of ominous Similaun Mountain.

Bhark and his family are ambushed by his rival Shadrach, who insists that he, not Bhark, is the clan’s rightful heir. A subsequent encounter with the soul hunter Creyak, who promises to return to Bhark all that was lost, sends our hero on a perilous journey into the four demonic realms of Gehenna. Along the way, he receives wisdom from Miko the Seer and guidance from his clairvoyant daughter, Amica, both of whom have the power to pierce the veil that separates the upper and lower spiritual realms, while Bhark fights for the salvation—and ultimate redemption—of his eternal soul.

Beginning with his debut novel in 2018—A Cobbler’s Tale, followed by Moon Flower, The Righteous One, The Bomb Squad and Hope City, Neil Perry Gordon has established himself as a well-respected and prolific historical fiction novelist. His story telling ability has earned him high editorial praise from the likes of Kirkus, Midwest Book Review and others, including hundreds of four and five star reader reviews on Amazon and Goodreads.

About the author:

Neil attributes his love of the writing process from his formative education at the Green Meadow Waldorf School, where he learned that subjects such as music, dance and theater, writing, literature, legends and myths, were not simply things to be read about and tested, but lessons to be experienced.

His creative writing methods and inspiration have been described as organic; meaning that he begins his work with a general storyline for his characters, rather than working with a formal, detailed outline. This encourages his writing to offer surprising twists and unexpected outcomes, which readers have celebrated. His novels have the attributes of being driven by an equal balance between character development and face-paced action, which moves his stories along at a swift page-turning pace.