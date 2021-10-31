Submit Release
News Search

There were 87 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,105 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 21A204307                       

TROOPER: Sgt. Bruzzi

STATION: Alburg                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: October 30th 2021 at 1914 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenwoods Road, Alburg

 

ACUSED: Jordan Therrien

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 30th 2021 at 1914 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Greenwoods Road in the town of Alburg. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Jordan Therrien assaulted a family member causing pain while at the residence in question during an altercation. Additionally, it was discovered that during the altercation Therrien caused significant damage to the residence. Ultimately, Therrien taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. During processing, Therrien was ordered held on $1,000.00 bail and lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for the offenses of Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 1st 2021 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: $1,000.00

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.