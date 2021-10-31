St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204307
TROOPER: Sgt. Bruzzi
STATION: Alburg
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 30th 2021 at 1914 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenwoods Road, Alburg
ACUSED: Jordan Therrien
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 30th 2021 at 1914 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Greenwoods Road in the town of Alburg. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Jordan Therrien assaulted a family member causing pain while at the residence in question during an altercation. Additionally, it was discovered that during the altercation Therrien caused significant damage to the residence. Ultimately, Therrien taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. During processing, Therrien was ordered held on $1,000.00 bail and lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for the offenses of Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 1st 2021 at 1300 Hours
BAIL: $1,000.00
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: None