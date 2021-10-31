St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204307

TROOPER: Sgt. Bruzzi

STATION: Alburg

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: October 30th 2021 at 1914 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenwoods Road, Alburg

ACUSED: Jordan Therrien

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 30th 2021 at 1914 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Greenwoods Road in the town of Alburg. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Jordan Therrien assaulted a family member causing pain while at the residence in question during an altercation. Additionally, it was discovered that during the altercation Therrien caused significant damage to the residence. Ultimately, Therrien taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. During processing, Therrien was ordered held on $1,000.00 bail and lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for the offenses of Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 1st 2021 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: $1,000.00

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None