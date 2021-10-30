Derby Barracks / Burglary Attempt & Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 21a503739
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/30/21 @ 0525 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 298 VT RT 101/Troy
VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Jason Boutin (Owner)
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On above date and time, a burglary attempt and property damage was reported to the Derby based state police barracks. Upon arriving to work, an employee of Boutin’s Mini Market located on VT RT 101 in Troy, VT, observed a heavily damaged exterior door on the building. Upon entering the building, it was determined no entry was made by the suspect(s). A review of exterior surveillance footage showed a lone white male suspect of average build and height take numerous swings at the exterior door with a heavy object ultimately failing to gain entry into the building. Further damage to a gas pump and mailbox was also done by the suspect upon walking away from the building.
To view the surveillance footage in full, please visit the Boutin’s Mini Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Boutinsminimarket
Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP Derby at 334-8881.
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881