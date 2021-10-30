Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Burglary Attempt & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21a503739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen                                         

STATION: VSP Derby                     

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:  10/30/21 @ 0525 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 298 VT RT 101/Troy

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown       

 

VICTIM: Jason Boutin (Owner)

AGE:  35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On above date and time, a burglary attempt and property damage was reported to the Derby based state police barracks.  Upon arriving to work, an employee of Boutin’s Mini Market located on VT RT 101 in Troy, VT, observed a heavily damaged exterior door on the building.  Upon entering the building, it was determined no entry was made by the suspect(s).  A review of exterior surveillance footage showed a lone white male suspect of average build and height take numerous swings at the exterior door with a heavy object ultimately failing to gain entry into the building.  Further damage to a gas pump and mailbox was also done by the suspect upon walking away from the building. 

 

To view the surveillance footage in full, please visit the Boutin’s Mini Market Facebook page:  https://www.facebook.com/Boutinsminimarket

Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP Derby at 334-8881. 

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

