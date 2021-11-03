Le Grand Courtâge Ready for a Sparkling Holiday Season with Intention
Le Grand Courtâge, French Sparkling Wine brand, owned and managed by Tawnya Falkner, brings joy to consumers with product, programming, and price strategy.
Le Grand Courtâge is about celebrating life, elevating every day experiences and living joyously....I hope that my brand does a small part in bringing a smile to our customers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Grand Courtâge, the independent female-owned and managed premium French Sparkling Wine brand, today reports the successful start of a busy holiday season with ample stateside inventory, consumer-driven programs, and locked-pricing through Dec 31, 2021.
— Tawnya Falkner, Proprietor Le Grand Courtâge
In what is a challenging year for Champagne and French Sparkling Wine supply, Tawnya Falkner, proprietor of Le Grand Courtâge, built an early strategy to combat the challenges and increase her brand footprint. Holiday season inventory in the New Jersey warehouse was forecast and locked in early summer, ensuring no out-of-stock issues for distributors or accounts pouring Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blancs Brut and Le Grand Courtâge Brut Rosé, 750ml and mini 187ml.
“We had to take an early position on stock levels, anticipating the challenges in our category, by increasing our stock levels by close to 50%. We are ready with plenty of bubbles to spread joy through the holiday season and beyond”, confirmed Tawnya Falkner.
With the Sparkling Wine category up 10% calendar year-to-date, and French Sparkling Wine leading the category with 29% growth, Le Grand Courtâge is poised for the holiday rush. Results are starting to reflect in scan data with Blanc de Blancs Brut 750ml up 12% (52 wks) and the 187ml minis Blanc de Blancs Brut and Brut Rosé both showing 52 wk growth at 10% and 16% respectively with the telling 4 wk lift of 50% and 25% respectively.
Le Grand Courtâge rolled out its annual ‘Paris Getaway Giveaway’ sweepstakes October 1, 2021, to run through December 31, 2021. This consumer-driven program is an annual benchmark for the brand and returns in 2021 after a 1-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic challenges in 2020. Activations are in play through the holiday season, across retail, tasting demos, digital and social media platforms, offering customers a chance to win a trip for 2 to Paris courtesy of Le Grand Courtâge.
Falkner enthused, “The Paris Getaway is one of our largest marketing investments each year, and especially this year people need joy and excitement after the challenges of the past two years. Le Grand Courtâge is about celebrating life, elevating every day experiences and living joyously. The *pop* of the cork truly is the universal sound of happy and with our pricing my goal was to offer an affordable luxury which spreads joy and I hope that my brand does a small part in bringing a smile to our customers.”
With supply being short for Champagne and French Sparkling Wines, prices for bubbly are being reported as rising. Le Grand Courtâge has taken a careful position on price, holding current pricing through the busy holiday season.
“Holding price through the rest of 2021 was really important to me. We’ve built enough margin and support into our pricing structure that we are not only able to hold tight through the holidays, but we are adding to the customer experience with gift bags, where possible with demos, and the Getaway Giveaway sweepstakes online and in-stores.” Falkner confirmed.
Mark Giordano, President Pacific Highway Wines, is bullish about the brand, noting, “Tawnya Falkner has been extremely focused regarding the supply chain challenges and ensuring that Le Grand Courtâge is available and ample through the season. She is an impressive business partner with long-term strategic brand plans and an unwavering dedication to the consumer needs. We raise a glass to her!”
# # Ends # #
About Le Grand Courtâge Independent, female-owned and managed, award-winning French wine brand launched by American entrepreneur Tawnya Falkner, and today is one of the top selling French sparkling wine brands in the $15 - $19.99 (Premium) category according to Nielsen. Sourcing from across multiple French wine regions, and blending unique varietals, the wines are crafted in Nuits-Saint-Georges, Burgundy. Le Grand Courtâge Blanc de Blancs Brut is a blend of Chardonnay, Colombard, Ugni Blanc and Chenin Blanc from Burgundy, Loire Valley and Languedoc, and Le Grand Courtâge Brut Rosé is a blend of Chardonnay, Ugni Blanc and Gamay from Burgundy, Languedoc and Beaujolais. Sold nationally, Le Grand Courtâge symbolizes “the Great Courtship” and signifies the courtship between French and American wine culture, grapes from different regions and the old and new world styles. Founder Tawnya Falkner’s vision was to create an affordable luxury which personifies the French spirit of joie de vivre and both elevates and celebrates the every day. www.legrandcourtage.com
Angela Slade
Pacific Highway Wines
+1 415-819-5131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Tawnya Falkner Introduces Le Grand Courtage