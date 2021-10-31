National Veteran Business Development Council announces Google joining the speaker line-up for the national conference
We believe bringing people together with a broad range of perspectives, ideas, and experiences leads to better products and services for Google and our users.
Siofra Harnett, Google’s Global Head of Supplier Diversity and Inclusion, Presenting, “Leveraging Technology in a Digital World”.
NVBDC announces Siofra Harnett from Google to be showcased as a speaker at our National Conference. It's an incredible line-up of Supplier Diversity Professionals and Veteran Business Owners.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 3-4, National Veteran Business Development Council is hosting its virtual event: 2021 NVBDC Connect. There will be 1:1 Matchmaking Sessions, Networking, Exhibits, break-out sessions called Connect Club, high-level presentations, and engaging panel discussions.
Siofra (“Shee-fra”) Harnett leads the Supplier Diversity program at Google, which aims to connect minorities, women, veteran, persons with disabilities, and LGBT-owned businesses to opportunities in the company. Siofra started at Google in 2012 when she joined the finance team in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. She was given the opportunity to do that by becoming the Strategic Sourcing Manager for Google’s Access Africa project. Her role included finding suppliers to build a fiber internet infrastructure in Africa. Her responsibilities grew across categories and geographies as she took on more projects and integrated her experiences to learn more about Google’s Supplier Diversity Initiative.
Google’s Global Supplier Diversity Program goal is to build an inclusive supply chain by finding opportunities for more diverse businesses to connect with Google. Siofra leads the way for Google to tackle new initiatives at the core of Google’s support for supplier diversity business. Siofra Harnett will be a speaker at NVBDC’s 2021 Connect event, November 3rd, with her presentation “Google Supplier Diversity - Leveraging Technology in a Digital World”. Google believes in working with a diverse set of suppliers that fosters innovation, and that belief of innovation is at the core of everything that they do.
“Supplier diversity is important for communities because corporate business helps diverse companies grow, and that creates jobs and economic opportunity,” said Siofra.
Ultimately, Siofra’s role is to seek out, create and grow opportunities for underrepresented businesses in Google’s supply chain.
Siofra grew up in Ireland and earned a Bachelor of Science in Financial Mathematics and Economics from the National University of Ireland, Galway. She then earned a Master of Finance from the National College of Ireland. Siofra held several Senior Management Roles in banking before joining Google, most recently in Financial Model Risk at the Allied Irish Banks.
"NVBDC is excited to announce Siofra Harnett from Google to be showcased as a speaker at our National Conference. We welcome her to an incredible line-up of Supplier Diversity Professionals and Veteran Business Owners.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
More information about the conference can be found in the Event Program. We look forward to virtually seeing you on November 3-4 for 2021 NVBDC Connect.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to supply a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
