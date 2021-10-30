Submit Release
FEEL IT IN MY BONES RELEASES ON HALLOWEEN (2021)

A Screenshot From His New Music Video

Music Artist and Producer, ECHO LIGHTS Is Set To Release His New Single This Spooky Season Alongside His First Music Video.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteen Year Experienced Music Composer, Producer, Engineer and songwriter, ECHO LIGHTS, is finally showing his face in an upcoming music video featuring his newest single. ECHO has created music ranging from cinematic compositions, to heavy electronic music, to hip hop/rap to now alternative rock?

Its hard to pinpoint exact genres that ECHO LIGHTS creates, because it’s nothing like you’ve ever really heard before and it’s in a good way. The anticipation grows as his first self-created music video is about to come out with a song to really hear his voice, music compositional and production skills.

The single of this new song is FEEL IT IN MY BONES by ECHO LIGHTS. A 4K music video will be apart of the whole package! Set out to release 12:00 A.M. (East/Central time)

