Suspects Sought in a Theft Two (From Auto) and Fraudulent Credit Card Usage Offenses: 500 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Theft Two (From Auto) and Fraudulent Credit Card Usage offenses that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 500 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:00 pm, the suspects forcibly entered a parked vehicle at the listed location. The suspects took property to include a credit card. Shortly after, the credit card was fraudulently used.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.