Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Q Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:40 pm, the suspect was in a vehicle for hire at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.