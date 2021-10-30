Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the 3900 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:32 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a residential building. Once inside, the suspect entered a laundry room, took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/vefbEirFdQ0

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.