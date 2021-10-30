Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, two 14 year-old juvenile males, one of Northwest, DC, the other of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

