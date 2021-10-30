Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:59 pm, the suspect exited his vehicle, after a traffic accident with the victim, and discharged a handgun at the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, 26 year-old Daywone Wright, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

