Claiborne County Man Indicted, Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Claiborne County man on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In April 2020, TBI agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating that an individual had uploaded an image to his Snapchat account that contained child sexual abuse material. During the course of the investigation, agents identified that individual as Kristopher Dalton Foister (DOB 10/8/01).

This week, the Claiborne County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Foister with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail.