Kelly Drive Among State Highways Restricted This Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Kelly Drive is among state highways restricted this week under a safety improvement project across the Philadelphia Region to help reduce crashes on curves and intersections on wet pavement, while decreasing braking distance and hydroplaning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and scheduled are:

Tuesday, November 2, through Friday, November 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Kelly Drive between Ferry Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia for raises pavement markings; and

Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, from 9:00 Am to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Susquehanna Road between Lindsay Lane and Dixon Lane in Abington Township, Montgomery County for high friction surface treatment.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor in the $4.7 million project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

