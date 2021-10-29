Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,779 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Advisories for the Week of November 1, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Traffic Advisories for Week of November 1, 2021

###

 

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment. 

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.

You just read:

Traffic Advisories for the Week of November 1, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.