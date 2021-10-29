Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.29.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Margaret Mohr, 60, of Cameron Park, has been appointed Deputy Director of Communications at the California Department of Water Resources. Mohr has been Communications Director at VELOZ since 2020. She was Deputy General Manager of Business Development at the California Exposition and State Fair from 2017 to 2020, Chief Marketing Officer at e.Republic from 2010 to 2016 and Vice President of Marketing and Promotion at ABC10, Gannett Broadcasting from 2000 to 2010. Mohr was Director of Marketing and Promotions at KVUE24, Gannett Broadcasting from 1995 to 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $136,560. Mohr is a Democrat.

Isabelle Lutterodt, 46, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Director for Development and Chief Curator at the California African American Museum. Lutterodt has been Art Center Director III at the City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs since 2015. She was Director of Visual Arts at Angels Gate Cultural Center from 2010 to 2015. She held several positions at the University of San Diego, University Art Gallery from 2007 to 2012, including Exhibition Manager and Exhibition Coordinator. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Art Museums and Gallery Studies from the University of Leicester and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Photography and Media from the California Institute of the Arts. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $128,400. Lutterodt is registered without party preference.

Sydney Tanimoto, 31, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed Chief of Legislative Affairs, Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Tanimoto has been Principal Program Budget Analyst III at the California Department of Finance since 2019, where she has served in several positions since 2016, including Finance Budget Analyst and Staff Finance Budget Analyst. She was Staff Services Analyst at the California Department of Social Services from 2015 to 2016 and a Graduate Student Intern at the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Behavioral Health from 2014 to 2015. Tanimoto earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Social Policy from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $134,508. Tanimoto is a Democrat.

Myles White, 29, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Secretary of Legislation at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. White has been Assistant Director of Legislation at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2017. He was Project Manager at Bryant Christie Inc., Trade and Regulatory Databases from 2015 to 2017. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $126,000. White is a Democrat.

Nancy Wright, 71, of Whitewater, has been reappointed to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2012 and served from 2000 to 2007. Wright has been Co-Owner at Peter Wright General Contractor since 1977. Wright is a member and president of the Mission Springs Water District Board of Directors, where she has served since 1988. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Wright is a Republican.

Gloria Alvarado, 53, of Santa Ana, has been appointed to the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. Alvarado has been Executive Director at the Orange County Labor Federation since 2018, where she has held several positions since 2011, including Organizing Director and Community Organizer. She was National Immigration Coordinator at the AFL-CIO from 2015 to 2017 and Recreation Director for the City of Santa Ana from 1986 to 2010. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Alvarado is a Democrat.

John Scandura, 64, of Huntington Beach, has been appointed to the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. Scandura held several positions at the Department of Toxic Substances Control from 1985 to 2018, including Branch Chief for the Site Mitigation and Restoration Program, Remediation Project Manager and Remediation Program Supervisor. He was Staff Scientist at Tetra Tech from 1983 and 1985. Scandura earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science and Engineering from the University of North Carolina. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Scandura is a Republican.

Betty Olson, 74, of Trabuco Canyon, has been reappointed to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2014. Olson has been a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Irvine School of Engineering since 2018, where she was a Professor from 2006 to 2018. She was a Professor in the Department of Environment, Health and Policy at the University of California, Irvine School of Social Ecology from 1974 to 2006. Olson earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Health Science from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Olson is registered without party preference.

Stefanie Warren, 43, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2013. Warren has been a Partner at Trails Law Group since 2018. She was an Attorney at Dentons from 2006 to 2018 and a Law Clerk for the Honorable Irma E. Gonzalez at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of California from 2005 to 2006. Warren earned a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Warren is a Democrat.

